New England Patriots announce 2020 Hall of Fame finalists

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots announced Tuesday that former head coach Bill Parcells, longtime defensive lineman Richard Seymour, and versatile linebacker Mike Vrabel have been selected as finalists for this year’s induction into the Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium.

Vrabel is a finalist for the fifth straight time, while Seymour has now been selected as a finalist in each of his four years of eligibility. Parcells is a finalist for the fourth time.

Patriots fans now have until May 8 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

The team says it will announce the 2020 pick the following week.

