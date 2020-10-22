New England Patriots announce all-dynasty team

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady congratulates Julian Edelman (11) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots on Thursday announced its all-dynasty team in celebration of the franchise’s dominant two decades, which included six Super Bowl titles.

As the decade draws to a close, the Patriots Hall of Fame thought it would be fitting to assemble a group of players who were instrumental to the team’s success from from 2001 to 2019.

“As the 2010s drew to a close, we thought the timing was right to take a look back and compare the Patriots success to that of the other NFL teams and the dominance was obvious,” hall of fame executive director Bryan Morry said in a post on team’s official website. “While the team concept is so much a part of that success, we thought it appropriate to also honor the best players from those teams, and the fans helped us make those selections.”

Collectively, the team that was assembled boasts 103 Super Bowl wins, 158 AFC Championship wins and 291 AFC East titles.

The all-dynasty members are as follows:

Head coach: Bill Belichick

Defensive line: Richard Seymour, Ty Warren, Vince Wilfork

Outside linebacker: Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Rob Ninkovich

Inside linebacker: Tedy Bruschi, Dont’a Hightower, Roman Phifer

Cornerback: Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Stephon Gilmore

Safety: Rodney Harrison, Patrick Chung, Devin McCourty

Quarterback: Tom Brady

Running back: Kevin Faulk, Corey Dillon, James White

Fullback: James Develin

Wide receiver: Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Troy Brown

Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Daniel Graham

Tackle: Matt Light, Sebastian Vollmer, Nate Solder

Guard: Logan Mankins, Joe Andruzzi, Joe Thuney

Center: Dan Koppen

Kicker: Adam Vinatieri

Punter: Ryan Allen

Kickoff returner: Bethel Johnson, Ellis Hobbs

Punt returner: Julian Edelman

Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Larry Izzo

Long Snapper: Lonie Paxton, Joe Cardona