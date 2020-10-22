New England Patriots announce all-dynasty team

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots on Thursday announced its all-dynasty team in celebration of the franchise’s dominant two decades, which included six Super Bowl titles.
As the decade draws to a close, the Patriots Hall of Fame thought it would be fitting to assemble a group of players who were instrumental to the team’s success from from 2001 to 2019.
“As the 2010s drew to a close, we thought the timing was right to take a look back and compare the Patriots success to that of the other NFL teams and the dominance was obvious,” hall of fame executive director Bryan Morry said in a post on team’s official website. “While the team concept is so much a part of that success, we thought it appropriate to also honor the best players from those teams, and the fans helped us make those selections.”
Collectively, the team that was assembled boasts 103 Super Bowl wins, 158 AFC Championship wins and 291 AFC East titles.
The all-dynasty members are as follows:
Head coach: Bill Belichick
Defensive line: Richard Seymour, Ty Warren, Vince Wilfork
Outside linebacker: Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Rob Ninkovich
Inside linebacker: Tedy Bruschi, Dont’a Hightower, Roman Phifer
Cornerback: Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Stephon Gilmore
Safety: Rodney Harrison, Patrick Chung, Devin McCourty
Quarterback: Tom Brady
Running back: Kevin Faulk, Corey Dillon, James White
Fullback: James Develin
Wide receiver: Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Troy Brown
Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Daniel Graham
Tackle: Matt Light, Sebastian Vollmer, Nate Solder
Guard: Logan Mankins, Joe Andruzzi, Joe Thuney
Center: Dan Koppen
Kicker: Adam Vinatieri
Punter: Ryan Allen
Kickoff returner: Bethel Johnson, Ellis Hobbs
Punt returner: Julian Edelman
Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Larry Izzo
Long Snapper: Lonie Paxton, Joe Cardona
Honorable-mention selections: ILB Jerod Mayo, S Lawyer Milloy, G Stephen Neal, G Shaq Mason, C David Andrews, K Stephen Gostkowski, RB LeGarrette Blount, WR Danny Amendola
