New England Patriots announce death of former CEO

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Sam Jankovich, who formerly served as Chief Executive Officer of the New England Patriots, passed away Wednesday at age 85, the team announced.

Jankovich was named CEO of the Patriots on Dec. 20, 1990, following a seven-year tenure at the University of Miami, where he was in charge of an athletic program that won seven national championships. He left New England in 1992.

Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue later named Jankovich chairman of the league’s College Relations Committee.

Jankovich, a native of Butte, Montana, also served as the athletic director at Washington State University, in addition to holding roles as head assistant football coach and defensive coordinator.

He was a graduate of the University of Montana.

