FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Helping ensure gifts are under the tree for dozens of children in need, the New England Patriots were out at the Bass Pro Shops on Tuesday, helping kids buy winter gear and gifts for loved ones.

Joined by players such as Deatrich Wise Jr. and Jonathan Jones, some 50 children from local homeless programs were able to go on a shopping spree at the Bass Pro Shops location at Patriot Place.

“It’s going good – we’ve got some good coats here, we’re looking for a hoodie right now,” Jones told 7NEWS as he helped push a cart down the aisles. “Christmas is the perfect time – it’s a good atmosphere, good spirits. Everyone’s having a good time.”

The annual event is a result of the Patriots Foundation coming together with Bass Pro Shops, pairing players with families in need this holiday season, with each child receiving a $400 gift card as they go gather presents, coats, gloves and more.

“That’s really the best thing about this – it’s these kids, they come from all over, from shelters and whatnot – this time is kind of like a dim time, but to lead this event, to see the smiles, to see just the happiness, the joy in their faces, is phenomenal,” Wise said.

Personal shopping partners accompanying the kids included various Patriots players, team cheerleaders, and Pats alumni, such as three-time Super Bowl winner Joe Andruzzi.

“I love coming here every year – this is great support, to come out here and pay it forward,” Andruzzi told 7NEWS.

Also on hand – Santa Claus.

“Santa’s cool, Santa owes me, us a few gifts,” Wise stated. “It’s kind of like two superstars in one building – Santa and the Patriots.”

The night, which also included dinner as well as gift wrapping after the carts were full, gave children ages 10 through 17 a chance to not only grab gifts for family members, but take in some holiday cheer and spread it to others.

“I’m shopping for my mom, and my dad, and my sister – my little sister,” said shopper Noah Lyons, accompanied by Andruzzi.

“I just want them to have a very merry, blessed Christmas and a good, happy New Year,” 10-year-old Levi Vibert told the news station.

“At the end of the day, if you can give back, spread love, spread some type of happiness, share a toy, share something – have a heart, have a big heart during this time of year – think about other people as well,” Wise added.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)