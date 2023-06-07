QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots Foundation donated a new van to the Pine Street Inn – an organization that helps people experiencing homelessness.

“To the great Patriots, the players, the team… we are so lucky in this city and state to have the Patriots,” Pine Street Inn President Lyndia Downie said. “I can’t even tell you how grateful we are for that.”

Patriots players Terez Hall, Ty Montgomery and Chris Board were among the volunteers Wednesday who helped pack the van with food and other essential items for those in need.

“Ty, Terez and Chris, thank you for being here and not at practice…we appreciate that! Don’t know about the team,” Downie said.

