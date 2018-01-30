New England Patriots fan spends $15,997 on Super Bowl ticket

(WHDH) — With Super Bowl LII now just days away, fans are shelling out big chunks of money to get into the big game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Vivid Seats says one New England fan spent $15,997 on one ticket on the 50-yard line. That’s $11,000 more than the median price for a ticket, which is said to be $4,545.

Eight percent of Super Bowl tickets have been sold to people from the state of Massachusetts, according to the ticket agency.

Vivid Seats says its “get-in” price is $3,391 for fans who just want to be a part of the action. Tickets on the 50-yard line could cost up to $30,533.

One ticket buyer reportedly spent $15,150 per ticket for 3 seats in Section C, Row 1 of US Bank Stadium’s club level.

Here’s a look at ticket sales by state, before and after Championship Sunday:

