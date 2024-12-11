FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots Foundation and the Salvation Army hosted the 31st annual Children’s Holiday Party at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

More than 200 children in need from The Salvation Army and community centers throughout New England were on hand for a night of food, holiday-themed games and presents. Patriots players and cheerleaders will help to serve dinner and participate in holiday-themed activities.

Robert Kraft established the New England Patriots Foundation in 1994 as a way to give back to the communities the Patriots call home. The mission of the foundation is to aid individuals and families that are often marginalized in today’s society.

The Salvation Army helped nearly 27 million people in 2023 overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more The Salvation Army is doing the most good at nearly 6,400 centers of operation around the country.

