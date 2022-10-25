FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Hours after a Patriots loss, it was all smiles in Foxboro for a fun-filled Halloween party Tuesday.

The Kraft Family and the Patriots Foundation hosted the Halloween Party for more than 30 pediatric cancer patients in an event filled with activities, including pumpkin decorations and games. Every family at the event has a child undergoing cancer treatment at a local hospital.

Zoe, who attended dressed as “a princess!,” is undergoing treatment for leukemia at Hasbro children’s hospital in Providence.

“It’s not even any words it’s like a speechless moment because she’s just happy,” her mother Caree Smith said.

Hessa, dressed up as a witch, is originally from Kuwait. Her and her family are in the state to be treated for leukemia at Dana Farber.

“Two weeks ago she was very excited about this party,” Zahrah Alsaraf, her mother, said. “She was singing, ‘Halloween party dance!'”

Chucky-masked Fez said he was “excited about everything.” The 9-year-old is from Saudi Arabia, and he is also in the states to be treated at Dana Farber, for Osteosarcoma.

“He has total six chemo cycles,” his mother Rasha Almubark said. “And we’ve already cycled number five, right now. So we’re almost there.”

The family fun was joined by Patriots cheerleaders, and players in costume.

“Football is great, but people matter more,” Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater said. “And you know obviously some of these kids are going through some very challenging things, and it’s important that we as players use our platform to touch people.”

“Kids love it, they’re taking pictures, running around, they’re enjoying the costumes, you can tell they really enjoy it,” defensive back Jonathan Jones said.

The event was a fun-filled break from a stressful reality for the children and their families.

“It was just a beautiful experience for us, I’m very fortunate,” Smith said.

Smith also said while fun events like Tuesday’s celebration are amazing, she is hopeful people will continue to push for more pediatric cancer research.

According to the National Pediatric Cancer Association, just 4% of the funding from the federal government on cancer research is directed toward childhood cancer.

