Patriots players were all wrapped up in holiday cheer and decorations Tuesday night as the Patriots Foundation put on its annual holiday party for children in need.

The foundation’s 30th annual Children’s Holiday Party hosted over 200 children in need from The Salvation Army and community centers throughout New England.

Served pizza and other goodies by team members, kids were able to meet some of their favorite players, get some autographs, take pictures, and take part in holiday-themed games with them, all for a good cause – putting smiles on their faces during one of the best times of the year.

“It is cool, especially around Christmas time, the holiday season – it’s awesome to be out here, see the smiles on their faces, it’s awesome,” said Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki.

“I just know how important it is to not just the Kraft family, but also to the organization as a whole,” said punter Bryce Baringer. “You know, they come out every Sunday and support us and we want to just give back to them as much as we can.”

Some players also played the role of Christmas tree, with children getting a chance to hang streamers, decorations and other items off of the athletes.

“They got an opportunity to dress us up like a Christmas tree, so they did their best – I think I look good,” Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones told 7NEWS while decked out in garland, tree ornaments, and a Santa hat.

“It’s a special time of the year – any time during the holidays is an opportunity to give,” Jones said. “This organization does so much giving throughout the year, and they go above and beyond when the holidays come around.”

The Patriots will be back on the field at Gillette this weekend when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 17. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

