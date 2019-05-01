New England Patriots now offering NH license plate decal stickers

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots fans in New Hampshire can show their Patriots pride on their vehicle now that The New England Patriots Foundation is offering decal stickers for Granite State license plates, effective in May.

Last fall, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill allowing the foundation to create decal stickers that can be placed on New Hampshire license plates.

The stickers celebrate the team’s on-field success by featuring the team’s six-time Super Bowl Champions logo. It also includes the Patriots Foundation logo, as all proceeds from this charitable program will be earmarked for charities in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire is now the third New England state to allow Patriots fans to showcase their team pride on their license plate. Massachusetts first unveiled the Patriots license plate in 2005 and Rhode Island began offering a specialty Patriots license plate in 2010.

All of the funds raised by these programs are donated to charities in their respective states.

Patriots decal stickers are now available for $30. They can only be purchased through the Patriots website.

Click Here for more information or to place an order.

