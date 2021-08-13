FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star defensive tackle Lawrence Guy hosted a backpack giveaway at Gillette Stadium for underprivileged kids on Friday ahead of the start of the new school year.

The event marked the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation’s 10th annual giveaway.

Guy took a break from training for the upcoming NFL season to meet with youth from The Key Program, a local charity that works to assist children and their families in developing positive life skills so they can pursue productive and rewarding lives.

A total of 150 children received a new backpack filled with school supplies, snacks, and goodies to prepare them for the school year.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)