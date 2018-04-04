New England Patriots star Julian Edelman may have stopped school shooting

New England Patriots star Julian Edelman is being credited with helping to prevent a school shooting in late March.

The New York Times reports Edelman was in Texas visiting Danny Amendola when he received a message on social media alerting him to a threatening comment on one of his Instagram posts.

A college student who alerted Edelman tells 7News that he noticed the comment, which said: “I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news.”

“Dude there’s a kid in your comments section who says he’s going to shoot up a school. I think you should alert the authorities,” the direct message to Edelman said.

Edelman reportedly told his assistant in Boston, who immediately contacted police. Police linked the post to a 14-year-old Michigan boy.

Police say they found two rifles at the suspect’s home that belonged to his mother. He’s being held in a juvenile detention center and faces a felony charge, according to the newspaper.

The student who alerted Edelman says he was not sure if his message would be seen.

“I am just glad that each person can prevent something from happening. I’m glad that nothing happened,” the boy told 7News.

The threatening post has since been erased.

