New England Patriots star Lawrence Guy donates food, milk to families in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star defensive lineman Lawrence Guy donated food and milk to families in need in Worcester on Thursday.

More than 1,000 families who attended the food truck festival in downtown Worcester were given a week’s worth of groceries.

Guy said he and his wife, Andrea, teamed up with Worcester Public Schools, the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation and the Dairy Farmers of America to provide the food and supplies.

“We wanted to help people out during this time,” Guy said. “We’re blessed enough to do it and we wanted to step in.”

Guy said giving back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic is the least he can do.

“Being able to help out the community that supports us every single week on Sunday, supports us in the offseason, and constantly doing their part, it’s great to do our part,” Guy said.

Guy said he wanted to make sure that people in need of a helping hand don’t feel like they’ve been forgotten about.

“Once you touch one family that might need a little bit of extra help during this time, you know that’s going to pay in the long run,” Guy explained.

Guy also gave free lunches to hospital workers in Miami last week.

