FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star defensive tackle Lawrence Guy will host a backpack giveaway at Gillette Stadium next week for underprivileged kids ahead of the start of the new school year.

The event will mark the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation’s 10th annual giveaway.

Guy will take a break from training for the upcoming NFL season to meet with youth from The Key Program, a local charity that works to assist children and their families in developing positive life skills so they can pursue productive and rewarding lives.

A total of 150 children will receive a new backpack filled with school supplies, snacks, and goodies to prepare them for the school year.

The event will take place on Friday.

