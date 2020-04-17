New England Patriots to unveil new uniform next week

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman stretches as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots announced Friday that they will be unveiling a new uniform next week.

In an Instagram post, the six-time Super Bowl champions said the uniform will be revealed to the public on Monday — which fittingly happens to be Patriots Day.

So what will this uniform look like? The organization shared a few hints.

“Something Blue. Something Old. Something New. Something Borrowed,” the team wrote in a teaser video.

The Patriots will also take part in the 2020 NFL Draft next week, which is slated to begin on Thursday, April 23. They currently possess 12 picks, including the No. 23 overall selection.

