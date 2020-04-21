New England Patriots trade Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have traded retired tight end Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting him with Tom Brady.
The Buccaneers are sending the Patriots a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Gronkowski recently informed the Patriots that he wanted to play again and be traded to Tampa Bay so he could be reunited with Brady, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Sources told Rapoport that Gronkowski has been working out, putting on weight, and is ready for a return to football.
Brady had expressed interest in playing with Gronkowski and reportedly urged the Buccaneers to bring him in.
Gronkowski had one year and $10 million left on his contract with the Patriots.
In nine seasons in New England, Gronkowski caught more than 500 passes from Brady and scored 79 touchdowns.
The dynamic duo won two Super Bowls together.
