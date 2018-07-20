New England Patriots training camp 2018: Dates and times

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots will begin preparations for the 2018 season next week when they open up training camp at Gillette Stadium.

Practices are free of charge and will be open to the public. Entrances will open about one hour before practice begins.

The team announced that the first four sessions of the summer will be held on the fields behind the stadium, beginning Thursday.

The schedule is as follows:

July 26: Practice Time – 9:15 a.m.

July 27: Practice Time – 9:15 a.m.

July 28: Practice Time – 9:15 a.m.

July 29: Practice Time – 9:15 a.m.

To stay up to date with information on additional practice dates and times, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)