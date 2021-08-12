FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are gearing up to welcome fans in the stands at Gillette Stadium for the first time in more than a year-and-a-half when they kick off against the Washington Football Team in their first preseason game Thursday.

Patriots center David Andrews says he is looking forward to the stadium being at full capacity.

“I think it’s really exciting to have some people back in the stands, feel that energy,” he said. “It’s not, you know, the only reason you play the game but it’s definitely part of the reasons, you know, the energy and the crowd, it makes it all fun.”

Quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones are both expected to see snaps in the game.

Protocols have been put into place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The stadium has gone entirely cashless and touchless and all tickets are now mobile.

Neither masks nor vaccinations will be required but those who are unvaccinated are asked to wear a mask.

All spectators who enter the stadium must attest that they have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, have not been exposed to someone who has tested positive, and have not experienced symptoms within 48 hours of the game.

