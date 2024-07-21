BOSTON (WHDH) - As President Joe Biden dropped his 2024 presidential reelection bid Sunday afternoon, New England political leaders and local officials reacted to the news.

At 1:46 p.m., Biden sent out a letter on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that “it is in the best interest of my party and the county for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey sent out a statement saying that Biden’s decision not to seek reelection was the “ultimate example of putting the county first.”

“Joe Biden ran for President to restore the soul of our country and defeat the greatest threat our democracy has ever seen. And that’s exactly what he did,” Healey said.

“Few could have risen to the challenge the way Joe Biden has. He has restored our economy, defended our freedoms, and protected democracy at home and abroad. He has led with decency, empathy and brought Americans together,” she continued.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll echoed the sentiment, calling Biden’s decision to forgo a second term one that “cements his legacy and will be remembered as one of the most patriotic and selfless acts in our nation’s history.”

She wrote in a statement that Biden’s four years as president were “among the most productive in history.”

Our nation and its people will be forever grateful, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/w5KeTHKP09 — Kim Driscoll (@KimDriscollMA) July 21, 2024

Congressman Seth Moulton, who wrote an opinion piece in The Boston Globe Friday headlined “Why Biden should exit the race” said Sunday in an X post that he was proud of the president for standing down. He said Biden “will go down in history as a great statesman.”

Moulton also said he was “proud to endorse our vice president, who has the energy, courage, and vision to beat Donald Trump.”

United States Senator Elizabeth Warren sent out a lengthy X post endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nominee for president.

“She is a proven fighter who has been a national leader in safeguarding consumers and protecting access to abortion,” Warren said of Harris. “As a former prosecutor, she can press a forceful case against allowing Donald Trump to regain the White House.”

Warren also expressed her admiration towards Biden’s “selfless action” as he stepped back.

“While Donald Trump tried to tear down our democracy to maintain his grip on power, Joe Biden willingly stepped aside in order to protect our democracy,” Warren said.

Joe Biden’s presidency has been transformational. He accomplished more in the past four years — to bring back jobs, stand up to big corporations, and build an economy that works for all of us — than we have been able to get done in the last forty. He deserves full credit for… — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 21, 2024

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell also released a statement, praising Biden for his decision and for his time in office.

“Running for president of the United States takes tremendous sacrifice — one that President Biden has continued to make even in times of tragedy in his personal life,” Campbell wrote. “And for that selflessness, we should all forever be grateful.”

A statement from Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell: pic.twitter.com/2pIP3IWWTg — Andrea J. Campbell (@AJCampbellMA) July 21, 2024

Senator Ed Markey posted on X a brief list of accomplishments of the Biden administration.

“From reunifying NATO, to passing the largest climate investment in our history, President Joe Biden has helped save democracy and the planet,” Markey wrote. “He has a record unmatched in modern U.S. history, and I am forever grateful for his service and friendship.”

From reunifying NATO, to passing the largest climate investment in our history, President Joe Biden has helped save democracy and the planet. He has a record unmatched in modern U.S. history, and I am forever grateful for his service and friendship. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) July 21, 2024

Around an hour later, Markey said in an additional X post that he would be endorsing Harris.

“All in for Kamala,” he wrote.

Kamala Harris is battle-tested and ready to serve. She will galvanize voters and make history on Election Day. All in for Kamala. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) July 21, 2024

U.S. Congressman Jake Auchincloss in an X post thanked the president for his service.

“Joe Biden is the first president in U.S. history who has had to defend democracy at home & abroad simultaneously,” Auchincloss wrote. “He has done so admirably.”

He ended the X post with a simple, three-word sentiment: “Now let’s win.”

Joe Biden is the first president in U.S. history who has had to defend democracy at home & abroad simultaneously. He has done so admirably.



Thank you for your service, Mr. President. Now let's win. — Jake Auchincloss (@JakeAuch) July 21, 2024

U.S. Congresswoman and Democratic Whip Katherine Clark said on social media that Biden’s announcement Sunday embodies his “steadfast courage and patriotism.”

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne reposted Biden’s X post endorsing Harris. She said that she will support Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

The reactions continued to pour in from local politicians Sunday evening.

This is a developing story; Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)