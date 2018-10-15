New England Revolution break ground on new $35M training center

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Revolution broke ground on a new $35 million training center Monday. The world-class facility, which is integrated into the surrounding wetlands at Gillette Stadium, will serve as the center of the club’s first team and Academy operations.

Upon completion, the “Revolution Training Center” will feature state-of-the-art fitness and medical centers, six professional-grade fields, a team dining and lounge space, and office space for the club’s technical staff and front office, amongst other amenities.

The privately-financed facility will span 68 acres with 42,000 square feet of buildings and three new full-size fields – two natural grass surfaces and one turf pitch.

“This is a very exciting milestone in the history of the Revolution. This state-of-the-art training facility will allow us to develop our players to their full potential while at the same time providing a platform for our young players to train alongside our first team and develop into the stars of the future,” Operators Robert and Jonathan Kraft said in a press release. “This facility is one of the cornerstones in the future of our Club and we look forward to watching Mike Burns, Brad Friedel, and the soccer staff take full advantage of all it will offer each level of the organization.”

Construction on the facility is slated to be completed by the summer of 2019.

