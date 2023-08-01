FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena has been placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of “insensitive and inappropriate remarks,” the Revolution announced on Tuesday

The team in a statement said Major League Soccer is conducting the investigation.

“The organization takes any allegations of workplace misconduct extremely seriously and is working closely with the League and fully cooperating with its investigation,” the Revolution said.

Major League Soccer’s communications department also issued a statement saying Arena had been placed on leave “pending a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.”

Arena was named as the Revolution’s sporting director and head coach in 2019. In addition to the MLS, he has coached the U.S. Men’s National soccer team and spent 18 seasons coaching the University of Virginia in the NCAA.

