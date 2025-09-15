FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Caleb Porter was fired as coach of Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution on Monday with the team on track to miss the playoffs for the second straight season.

New England has eight wins, 14 losses and eight draws. The club is 11th among 15 teams in the Eastern Conference with four games remaining and 10 points back for the final postseason berth.

Porter was hired in December 2023 to follow Bruce Arena. The Revolution finished 14th in his initial season with nine wins, 21 defeats and four draws.

Assistant coach Pablo Moreira will be interim head coach for the rest of the season.

New England has never won an MLS title, losing in the championship game five times.

Porter, 50, coached Akron from 2006-12, leading the Zips to the 2010 NCAA title. He left to coach the U.S. under-23 team, which failed to qualify for the 2012 Olympics.

He coached the Portland Timbers from 2013-17, beating Columbus 2-1 in the 2015 MLS championship game, and then coached the Crew from 2019-22, defeating Seattle 3-0 for the 2020 title. Porter was selected as MLS’s coach of the year in 2013.

New England made MLS’s fifth coaching change since the season’s start after the departures of Montreal’s Laurent Courtois (March 24), Kansas City’s Peter Vermes (March 31), St. Louis’ Olof Mellberg (May 27) and D.C.’s Troy Lesesne (July 10).

