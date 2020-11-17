New England Revolution player tests positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New England Revolution first-team player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday.

The player immediately self-isolated after testing positive on Sunday.

All other members of the first team, including players and staff, tested negative on Sunday, as well as prior to the team’s most recent training session on Friday, Nov. 13, the team said.

The Revolution resumed training as scheduled on Monday in preparation for Friday’s Eastern Conference Play-In Round match against the Montreal Impact to kick off the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs.

