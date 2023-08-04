CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60 local Boys & Girls Clubs members hit the field in Chelsea Thursday for a soccer skills clinic taught by New England Revolution players.

The event at the Gerald & Darlene Jordan Boys and Girls Club included a hands-on skills clinic and opportunities for autographs, all for children between the ages of six and 12.

Spanning two-hours, the clinic aimed to teach attendees “innovative skills and techniques to help them train and play in a fun competitive setting,” as described in an advisory announcing the event.

In addition to training and autographs, there was a check presentation for a $100,000 grant contribution to the Gerald and Darlene Jordan Club.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston hosted the clinic in partnership with Santander Bank as part of efforts to break down physical and socioeconomic barriers to athletics for Boston inner-city youth.

