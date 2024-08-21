BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston soccer fans will have the chance to enjoy this Saturday’s New England Revolution match from the historic confines of Old North Church in the North End thanks to a planned free watch party at the church.

The watch party will coincide with the Revolution’s 7:30 p.m. game against CF Montreal. In addition to the watch party itself, early-arriving fans will get a free Revolution scarf.

The Revolution announced the watch party in a statement Tuesday morning. Fans interested in attending, should plan to enter the Washington Garden on the church grounds through the gate at 193 Salem Street.

Organizers plan to provide water but encourage fans to bring their own seating and refreshments. Alcohol will not be allowed during the watch party.

While the game takes place, officials said Old North Church will be open to the public, allowing visitors to explore a new history exhibit in the church sanctuary.

The Revolution currently hold a win-loss-tie record of 7-14-2. Montreal’s win-loss-tie record is 6-10-9.

The Revolution’s last regular season game on July 20 ended in a 1-1 tie with Dallas. More recently, New England played a trio of Leagues Cup games, beating Mexico’s Mazatlán Futbol Club before falling to MLS teams from Nashville and New York on penalty kicks.

