New England ski resorts are limiting operations Friday and Saturday as brutally cold temperatures and wind chills hit the region.

Peaks above 5,000 feet could see wind chills of -40 degrees. Mountains including Killington, Sunday River, and Sugarloaf are running fewer lifts until the extreme weather subsides.

Those who decide to hit the slopes are asked to dress in layers and cover all exposed skin.

