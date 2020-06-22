Despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of several Independence Day celebrations, one New England state remains full of patriotism.

WalletHub named New Hampshire the nation’s most patriotic state after comparing all 50 states across 13 key indicators, ranging from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election.

The Granite State also took the third-highest ranking for civic engagement.

Massachusetts ranked toward the bottom of the pack, coming in at 32.

The Bay State reportedly has the third-lowest average number of military enlistees and the fourth-fewest veterans per capita.

Maine ranked 15th overall, with the highest percentage of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election.

Vermont placed 22nd overall, with the most peace corps volunteers per capita.

Rhode Island and Connecticut came in at 40th and 43rd, respectively.

