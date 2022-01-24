CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New England state has been ranked among the places to retire in America, according to a new study.

WalletHub on Monday released its report on 2022’s “Best States to Retire” if an effort to help retirees find a safe, enjoyable, and wallet-friendly place to call home.

The personal-finance website says it compared all 50 states across 47 key metrics, including affordability, health care, and quality of life.

New Hampshire tied with Arizona as the ninth best state to retire, while Massachusetts ranked 19th on the list.

Maine, Vermont, and Connecticut all raked just inside the top 30 best places to retire. Rhode Island ranked 44th on the list.

Florida was named the best state to retire.

