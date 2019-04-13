New England supermarket workers enter third day of strike

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Supermarket workers in southern New England are entering the third day of their labor strike.

Thousands of unionized workers for Stop & Shop walked off the job on Thursday over what they say is an unfair contract offer.

Many have formed picket lines around some 240 Stop & Shop locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The Quincy, Massachusetts-based company has kept most locations open by hiring temporary workers.

The company said Friday it wants to resume talks on a new contract, but the union responded the company hasn’t returned to the negotiation table as it claims.

The company says its proposal includes across-the-board raises and health and pension benefits better than most food retailers. But the union says raises would be eaten up by higher health care costs.

