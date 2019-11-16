New England teamsters assemble holiday care packages for U.S. military members

New England teamsters assembled holiday care packages for U.S. military members on Saturday.

The volunteers stuffed boxes with essential toiletries, food and handwritten letters from Boston area students.

Those participating said this is the least they can do for troops who sacrifice time with their families to protect our country during the holiday season.

“For what they do for us, it is a small token of our appreciation.” Director of the Women’s Committee Alice Riley-King said. “They work for us protecting our country, protecting our families every single day of the year. This is just something we want to give back to them.”

The teamsters put together over 700 care packages in just four hours.

