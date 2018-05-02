New England yogurt factory to close, lay off 147 workers

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — Nearly 150 people are expected to lose their jobs when a Connecticut yogurt factory closes next year.

The Republican-American reports that Danone North America filed notice this week that it’s closing the YoCrunch complex in Naugatuck next March.

Company officials say 147 jobs will be eliminated.

A Danone spokesman says the company will help employees find other opportunities. He says the company will continue YoCrunch production at other facilities.

Naugatuck Economic Development Corp. Chief Executive Ronald Pugliese says Danone received a five-year, 80 percent property tax abatement from the borough when it bought YoCrunch in 2013.

Pugliese says he’s disappointed in the decision.

Danone North America’s parent company reported more than $29 billion in sales last year. The French company employs more than 100,000 people worldwide.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)