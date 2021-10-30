BOSTON (WHDH) - New England’s first-ever center-running bus lane on Columbus Avenue in Boston opened for commuters on Saturday.

The lane runs from Jackson Square to Walnut Avenue.

Eight existing bus stops along the route will be replaced with new platforms, according to city officials.

MBTA officials say the lane is safer and will save riders approximately four to seven minutes in commute time on Routes 22, 29, and 44.

Similar projects are planned for other neighborhoods in the future, officials said.

