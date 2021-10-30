BOSTON (WHDH) - New England’s first-ever center-running bus lane on Columbus Avenue in Boston is slated to open on Saturday, officials said.

The lane runs from Jackson Square to Walnut Avenue.

Eight existing bus stops along the route will be replaced with new platforms, according to city officials.

MBTA officials say the lane is safer and will save riders approximately four to seven minutes in commute time on Routes 22, 29, and 44.

Similar projects are planned for other neighborhoods in the future, officials said.

Coming soon to Columbus Ave: @BostonBTD & our new center-running bus lanes will save riders 4-7 minutes on the Routes 22, 29 & 44. Not only faster trips, but also safer, more convenient, and accessible service for Egleston Square.



Watch for a sneak peak.🚍https://t.co/uYasMLEUU5 pic.twitter.com/9F3VHBwKUd — MBTA (@MBTA) October 26, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)