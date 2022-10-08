BOSTON (WHDH) - For the 46th time, Boston played host to the largest all-women sporting event in New England.

Nearly 4,000 women took off from the Boston Common at around 9:00 a.m. Saturday to take part in the Boston 10K for Women.

The race took off from the Boston Common before runners crossed over the Mass. Ave Bridge into Cambridge before coming back over the bridge to run the final stretch down Commonwealth Avenue.

Runners returned to the Common to cross the finish line where participants and fans can enjoy a festival and expo that runs until noon.

The Boston 10K for Women Twitter account announced Erika Kemp as the 2022 winner, with an unofficial time of 32:12.

Erika Kemp (@IMTINYRIK) wins the 2022 Boston 10K for Women presented by @rei! 32:12 unofficially. #startstrongfinishstronger pic.twitter.com/h8RXfoGjAZ — Boston 10K for Women (@Bos10KforWomen) October 8, 2022

The race also featured handcycle and wheelchair divisions.

