NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A New Fairfield man has been charged in a stabbing that authorities said killed a Sandy Hook man.

Patrick Griffin was being held in lieu of $1 million bail following an assault that happened at his home late Saturday, The Hartford Courant reports.

Connecticut State Police say Griffin, 59, was charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of 65-year-old James Knapp.

It was not immediately clear whether Griffin had a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations.

