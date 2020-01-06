FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River’s new mayor was sworn into office Monday morning following the embattled term of former Mayor Jasiel Correia.

Paul Coogan, a two-time member of the city’s school committee, was inaugurated at B.M.C Durfee High School on Elsbree Street.

He replaces Correia, who took a voluntary leave of absence from his mayoral responsibilities beginning in mid-October 2019 in order to fight multiple criminal charges.

Correia held onto the title of mayor into January 2020 but announced that he wouldn’t run for re-election.

Correia has pleaded not guilty to extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana companies.

He has also pleaded not guilty to defrauding investors in a smartphone app he was developing to fund a lavish lifestyle and further his political career.

