BOSTON (WHDH) - Compliments to the chef! This season, there’s an entire roster of new eats to satisfy your ballpark cravings. Like a 3/4 pound cookie.

“I gotta try the cookie, it sounds delicious,” said Red Sox fan Xavier West.

More fan favorites! “Krispy Krunchy” chicken tenders, loaded macaroni grilled cheese, a loaded pretzel bun chicken sandwich, and you don’t want to miss the cowboy up burger!

“It’s been 20 years in the making and my concession chef put it together,” said Ron Abell, Aramark Executive Chef. “It’s a burger with smoke brisket, bacon, onion rings and Bar-B-Q sauce.”

And fans are ready to eat and enjoy the season, with a new food line up for everyone to enjoy this season.

“All the ball parks are doing something wacky every year,” said West. “Gotta try it all.”

“I’m super excited for the stadium to be filled with people and exciting energy,” said fan Katie Bondoc.

“It’s Boston… I feel like that just explains it all,” said fan Maya Howard.

