BOSTON (WHDH) - New fare gates are set to make their debut in operation at South Station Tuesday.

Commuter Rail and Amtrak passengers will have to tap or scan their their tickets to enter or exit the track area.

40 new gates have been installed around the concourse, including wider ones that are wheelchair accessible.

The MBTA said the new gates will ensure people are paying their fares.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)