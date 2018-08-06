New father killed in tragic crash on Cape Cod laid to rest

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A U.S. Marine veteran who was killed in a crash on Cape Cod after visiting with his wife and newborn at the hospital last month was laid to rest Monday at the Massachusetts National Cemetary in Bourne.

Prior to a burial ceremony, family, friends and loved ones gathered at Christ King Parish in Mashpee to bid farewell to 32-year-old Kevin Quinn, who died on July 28 when another car crossed into his lane on Route 28 in Cotuit and struck him head-on.

Quinn’s death came just two days after his wife, Kara, give birth to a little girl. The driver who police said caused the crash, 22-year-old Mickey Rivera, was also killed.

Nicole Hyde, a friend of Quinn’s, remembered him as a kind, genuine, giving and selfless person.

“He would have given the shirt off his back for anyone,” Nicole Hyde said of Quinn. “Completely selfless, so there was nowhere else that I wanted to be today than standing right here in support.”

Community members lined the procession route, waving American flags. Hundreds of trucks were also parked along the route to honor Quinn, who had just started his own excavation company. A plane flew overhead with a message that read: “We will always remember Lance corporal Kevin Quinn.”

As Quinn was laid to rest, many in attendance expressed frustration with the court system for freeing the driver who hit Quinn, even though he was facing serious criminal charges.

“If he had been in prison and had not been released on $1,000 bail, this never would have happened,” local resident Richard Ganon said.

Quinn was buried with full military honors. A friend who spoke at the cemetery described Quinn as a great marine, a great husband and said he would have been a great father.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)