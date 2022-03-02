BOSTON (WHDH) - A new dining hall in Boston featuring 19 different food and beverage vendors began welcoming customers on Wednesday morning.

High Street Place in the city’s downtown section officially opened its doors to the public at 10 a.m.

“We cannot express the excitement we have for this day — to be able to be part of the reactivation of Downtown Boston, to partner with incredible local businesses, and to be able to provide a unique, memorable experience to each and every one of our guests,” High Street Place said in a Facebook post.

Customers visiting the new hall can expect to find an array of food and drink options from some of Boston’s best chefs, brew masters, cocktail experts, and coffee roasters.

The following vendors are open at High Street Market:

Bubble Bath — champagne & wine bar

Daiquiris & Daisies — craft cocktails

Dive Bar — seafood & raw bar

Ego Convenience — convenience store

Farmacy Café — grain bowl & salads

Fuji at HSP — modern sushi

Gorgeous Gelato — gelato & cannolis

Gracenote Coffee — specialty coffee & expresso

Haley Jane’s — fried chicken sandwiches

Hum’oveh — Mediterranean classics

Kutzu — rice & noodle bowls

Mamaleh’s Delicatessen — Jewish deli

Mike & Patty’s — breakfast sandwiches

Mother Juice — smoothies, bowls & toasts

Newburyport Brewing Co. — craft beer

North East of the Border — tacos

Pennypacker’s — porchetta sandwiches

Tenderoni’s — throwback pizza & grinders

Wheelhouse — burgers

