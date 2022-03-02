BOSTON (WHDH) - A new dining hall in Boston featuring 19 different food and beverage vendors began welcoming customers on Wednesday morning, one day after the city set an expiration date for its indoor mask mandate.

High Street Place in the city’s Financial District officially opened its doors to the public at 10 a.m.

“We cannot express the excitement we have for this day — to be able to be part of the reactivation of Downtown Boston, to partner with incredible local businesses, and to be able to provide a unique, memorable experience to each and every one of our guests,” High Street Place said in a Facebook post.

Customers visiting the new hall can expect to find an array of food and drink options from some of Boston’s best chefs, brew masters, cocktail experts, and coffee roasters.

The massive space was initially slated to open in March 2020 but the launch date was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Michelle Wu was on hand for ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It is truly heartwarming to see everyone packed in here today ready to enjoy and breathe life back into this space and our downtown,” Wu said.

The following vendors are now open at High Street Market:

Bubble Bath — champagne & wine bar

Daiquiris & Daisies — craft cocktails

Dive Bar — seafood & raw bar

Ego Convenience — convenience store

Farmacy Café — grain bowl & salads

Fuji at HSP — modern sushi

Gorgeous Gelato — gelato & cannolis

Gracenote Coffee — specialty coffee & expresso

Haley Jane’s — fried chicken sandwiches

Hum’oveh — Mediterranean classics

Kutzu — rice & noodle bowls

Mamaleh’s Delicatessen — Jewish deli

Mike & Patty’s — breakfast sandwiches

Mother Juice — smoothies, bowls & toasts

Newburyport Brewing Co. — craft beer

North East of the Border — tacos

Pennypacker’s — porchetta sandwiches

Tenderoni’s — throwback pizza & grinders

Wheelhouse — burgers

The opening of High Street Place comes just one day after the Boston Board of Health voted unanimously to lift the city’s indoor mask mandate for businesses and many other venues.

Beginning this Saturday, residents and visitors to Boston will no longer be required to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces, such as gyms, bars and restaurants, museums, and entertainment venues. Individual businesses may still choose to require masking.

Wu pointed to the city’s improving COVID-19 numbers as key to her decision to lift the mandate.

“We’re feeling this is an important step in our recovery and Boston is ready to take that step,” Wu added.

High Street Place is also planning a number of special events, including watch parties for March Madness and the Kentucky Derby.

