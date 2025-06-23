BOSTON (WHDH) - Soon, you’ll be able to grab a late night bite from a food truck in Boston. A new program rolls out Monday and includes 10 trucks spread across the city.

Food truck are getting ready to fire up the grill after dark to serve up hot meals and good vibes long after the sun goes down.

The city hopes this will boost local business and feed those midnight munchies.

“This has been just a huge opportunity to grow as a business, as a small business, as a black owned Caribbean business,” said Murl’s Kitchen owner Shantay Roman.

The program also aims to fuel late night heroes, such as hospital crews, police, firefighters, and even students studying late.

“When city hall comes together and supports our residents, supports our businesses. We can be successful,” said Corean Reynolds, Director of Nightlife Economy.

The city says this was built on community feedback. People asked and now it’s here.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu thanked the businesses for stepping up to feed the city.

“Tt just shows your faith in Boston,” Wu said. “It shows your commitment to our community and you are the economic drivers that are going to get us through this moment.”

