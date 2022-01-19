WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The iconic New England restaurant chain Friendly’s has announced plans to open a new fast-casual concept eatery in Massachusetts next month.

Friendly’s Café is slated to open a location in Westfield in early February, a spokesperson for the Wilbraham-based company said in a statement.

The café will offer beloved Friendly’s menu items and guests will be given the flexibility to order and pay at their own pace.

Friendly’s

Friendly’s

Guests will have the option of ordering directly at the counter or through a QR code at their table, where the food and ice cream will be delivered to them.

The 2,700 square-foot café will have seating for 45 guests and fours parking spots reserved for curbside pick-up.

Customers will also be able to order food online in advance and pick-up items from a designated to-go area or have orders delivered.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)