LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass Lowell and the Futures Collegiate Baseball League signed a letter to bring a seventh team into the league next year.

The new summer baseball team will play home games in Lowell and compete against six other New England based teams.

Players will have the opportunity to play in front of pro scouts in hopes to advance their baseball careers.

“Starting next May, LeLacheur Park will once again be the place to be in Lowell all summer long,” John Creedon Jr. said, Chairman of the Board of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. “The ballpark will hum and flourish. The energy will be electric, the future leagues all of that. We offer a brand of baseball that this community can embrace and be proud of.”

The 2025 Futures Collegiate Baseball League All-Star game was played earlier this month in Worcester at Polar Park, the home of the Worcester Red Sox.

The incoming new collegiate team will play at the former home of the Lowell Spinners, the town’s minor league team.

