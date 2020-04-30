New grant announced to help boost small businesses in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A new grant is available for small businesses struggling during the coronavirus emergency in Quincy.

The Small Business Grant Program was announced to assist small businesses struggling to make rent and meet other costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses that can demonstrate a significant loss due to the coronavirus pandemic can apply for the $10,000 grant, Mayor Thomas Koch said on Thursday.

Koch said the grants are meant to hopefully keep small businesses moving so they will be able to eventually reopen.

Businesses that make less than $1 million a year and have 20 or fewer employees are eligible for the grant.

A separate relief fund is available for individuals and organizations struggling as well.

