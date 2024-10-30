BOSTON (WHDH) - A new and improved Green Line train made its debut this week.

A mockup model of the MBTA’s Type 10 Green Line car was open for visitors to get a firsthand look at what will eventually replace the existing fleet.

Changes include larger visual messaging signs, making it easier to see stop announcements, screens with real time service information, including service disruptions, and low floors for easier wheel chair access.

“34 years after the Americans with disabilities act, I feel like it’s about time,” said Green Line passenger Colleen Flanagan, who uses a wheelchair. “The Green Line has been historically inaccessible for people with disabilities. Seeing these wide doors on the green line cars that will one day have level boarding so people in wheelchairs like myself can board like everyone else.”

The full-sized mockup is open to the public through Wednesday night at Boston City Hall Plaza.

The new trains are expected to enter service in late 2027 to early 2028.

