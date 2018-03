BOSTON (WHDH) - A brand new Green Line train car was delivered today at the MBTA’s Riverside Station.

The train car was delivered wrapped.

This is the first new Green Line train car in more than a decade.

A special delivery arrived today at the #MBTA #Riverside facility in #Newton

– It's been eleven years since the T put a new #GreenLine car in service. pic.twitter.com/ZWBZpAIBz0 — Luis Manuel Ramírez (@LMRAMIREZGM) March 16, 2018

