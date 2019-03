BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA’s new Green Line train was added to rush-hour service for the first time on Monday.

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo posted video of the two-car train on Twitter.

An all new two car #MBTA #GreenLine train in rush hour service for the first time today. #MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/WLsCIT3KNP — Joe Pesaturo (@JoePesaturo) March 25, 2019

