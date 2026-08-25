BOSTON (WHDH) - The Healey administration released new guidance for schools and childcare programs to implement the Protect Act.

Under the Protect Act, civil arrests are generally prohibited on school grounds and at other childcare programs without a judicial warrant or judicial order.

The law also requires covered schools and programs to adopt policies governing interactions with civil law enforcement.

The governor, to help families and schools keep their kids protected from ICE under the program, advised that schools designate points of contact to pick up and drop off children, to review judicial orders and warrants, to document interactions with law enforcement, and to notify parents and guardians of any events involving ICE officers.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)