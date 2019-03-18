(WHDH) — The age-old approach of taking daily low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes and heart attacks is no longer recommended for older adults who do not have a high risk for heart disease.

A co-chair of the new guidelines released by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association on Sunday said, “It’s much more important to optimize lifestyle habits and control blood pressure and cholesterol as opposed to recommending aspirin.”

The guidelines added that doctors may consider aspirin for certain older, high-risk patients, including those having trouble lowering their cholesterol or managing blood sugar.

